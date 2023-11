Skinner was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV, indicating he will start in Seattle on Saturday.

Skinner has lost his past three outings, including a 15-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 defeat to San Jose. He has a 1-5-1 record this season with a 3.87 GAA and an .854 save percentage in eight appearances. Seattle sits 25th in the league this campaign with 2.71 goals per game.