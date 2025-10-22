Skinner made 21 saves Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime victory over Ottawa.

It was Skinner's 100th NHL win. The Oilers will use patience with their netminder, who needs to keep working on his glove hand and the way he handles the puck. Skinner is working with a new goalie coach, and while he's just 2-2-1, he does have a solid 2.17 GAA. That's better than he's delivered in any season so far. We are keeping the faith.