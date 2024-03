Skinner didn't face a shot in 1:16 of ice time in relief of Calvin Pickard in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Skinner closed out the second period after Pickard briefly retreated to the locker room. Pickard was good to go in the third and Skinner wasn't called upon again Sunday. After the brief outing, Skinner's ratios remain at a 2.58 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 47 appearances. The Oilers return home to face the Capitals on Wednesday.