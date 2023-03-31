Skinner posted a 43-save shutout in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Kings.

The shutout was Skinner's first of the season and the second of his career. The Oilers have typically outscored their problems defensively, but this was a game where the goalie stole a result with an excellent showing. The 24-year-old has won six of his last seven outings, improving to 25-14-5 with a 2.88 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 46 appearances. Skinner would have a more favorable matchup if he gets the start Saturday against the Ducks.