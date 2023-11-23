Skinner allowed four goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Calvin Pickard midway through the first period of Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

All four goals came in a six-minute stretch, and three of them came from right on Skinner's doorstep as the Oilers' defense didn't put up much resistance. After a brief three-game win streak in the middle of the month, the 25-year-old netminder has coughed up nine goals on just 35 shots over his last two starts, torpedoing the marginal improvement he'd been making with his ratios. On the season, Skinner has a 3.66 GAA and .865 save percentage through 13 appearances.