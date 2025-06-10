Skinner stopped 18 of 23 shots Monday before being replaced by Calvin Pickard early in the third period of the Oilers' 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The netminder got caught out of his crease trying to find a loose puck in a scrum, leading to a Brad Marchand tally just 56 seconds into the first period. While Skinner wasn't at fault for any of remaining goals he allowed -- two of which came on power plays, and one on a two-on-nothing breakaway finished off by Sam Bennett -- the early miscue set the tone for the night. Skinner's coughed up five goals in back-to-back starts and 13 total on 97 shots (.866 save percentage) through the first three games of the Finals, and Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch may have a tough choice to make when he names his starter for Game 4 on Thursday.