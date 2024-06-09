Skinner allowed two goals on 17 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Skinner had the lighter workload of the two goalies, but Sergei Bobrovsky stood on his head while the Panthers got a goal in each period. The 25-year-old Skinner has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his last nine games, going 6-3 in that span. He's now 11-6 with a 2.47 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 17 playoff appearances. Game 2 is in Florida on Monday, and it's likely Skinner will get the start since he can't be blamed for the series-opening loss.