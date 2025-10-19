Skinner will start Sunday's game against the Red WIngs, Paige Martin of the Oilers' official site reports.

Skinner will be tasked with stopping the Red Wings, winners of four straight games, Sunday. The 26-year-old has allowed three goals twice so far in his three starts -- both of his losses -- and also has a shutout on the season. All told, the goaltender has a 1.97 GAA and .921 save percentage, a strong start to the campaign.