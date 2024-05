Skinner will be between the road pipes for Monday's Game 7 clash with the Canucks, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Skinner returned from a two-game benching to stop 14 of 15 shots in a Game 6 win. In each of his last three appearances, the netminder has faced less than 20 shots, though that's not surprising since the Canucks have averaged a league-worst 21.1 shots per game in the postseason. If he can secure the win Monday, Skinner should be the presumptive starter moving forward.