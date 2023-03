Skinner will be between the pipes for Monday's road clash with Buffalo, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner will make his seventh start in the Oilers' past eight games. In his previous six outings, the netminder went 4-2-0 with a 2.54 GAA and .904 save percentage. The 24-year-old Edmonton native appears to have firmly cemented himself in the crease over Jack Campbell. Given his role, Skinner should offer top-end fantasy value moving forward.