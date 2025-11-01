Skinner will tend the twine at home versus Chicago on Saturday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner is 3-3-2 with a 2.59 GAA and an .896 save percentage across eight games this season. He gave up four goals on 35 shots Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers. Chicago has picked up the pace offensively this season, averaging 3.27 goals per game, more than half-a-goal better than 2024-25, when they had 2.73 goals per contest.