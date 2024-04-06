Skinner stopped 21 of 23 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

In a battle of two Western Conference scoring juggernauts, Skinner was able to find a bit more success than Alexandar Georgiev. This wasn't a gem from Skinner by any means, but he settled in after allowing a pair of first-period tallies. The 25-year-old netminder has won four of his last six games, allowing 17 goals over that span. He's now at 34-14-5 with a 2.54 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 55 appearances. The Oilers are back in action at Calgary on Saturday, a game that will likely see Calvin Pickard between the pipes.