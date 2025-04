Skinner (head) will miss Wednesday's home clash against St. Louis, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Skinner was last in net March 26. He has a 24-18-4 record, 2.91 GAA and .894 save percentage in 49 appearances in 2024-25. Skinner has resumed skating and is feeling good, so he might be able to make his return for Friday's home game versus San Jose.