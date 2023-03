Skinner gave up six goals on 37 shots in the Oilers' 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Skinner was solid to start the game, allowing just one goal through halfway of the second period. The Maple Leafs offense would score five straight goals after to give Skinner the loss. This start was the first time Skinner gave up more than three goals in eight games. On the season, Skinner has a 19-14-4 record with a 2.92 GAA and a .911 save percentage.