Skinner stopped 11 of 14 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Skinner allowed three goals for the third straight game, but this was the lowest number of shots he's faced in a start where he wasn't pulled this season. The Oilers needed him to make a save or two and he wasn't up to the task, losing for the third time in five outings. He's now 18-11-3 with a 2.71 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 32 starts. He's yet to start more than three games in a row all year, so it wouldn't be surprising for Calvin Pickard to get the nod against the Canucks on Thursday, especially since Skinner lost to them by a 3-2 score Saturday.