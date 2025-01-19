Skinner stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Skinner took just his second loss over six outings in January, though he's allowed at least three goals in three of those games. The 26-year-old gave up all of the goals in the first period, and the Oilers' offense struggled to do much outside of a pair of Leon Draisaitl tallies in the middle frame. Skinner is down to 18-10-3 with a 2.70 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 31 appearances. The Oilers return home to face the Capitals on Tuesday.