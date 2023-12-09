Skinner stopped 17 of 20 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Skinner's had better performances of late, but a strong showing from the Oilers' top line and power play gave him enough support to earn his sixth straight win. He's allowed a total of 11 goals in that span. The 25-year-old netminder improved to 10-7-1 with a 3.03 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 19 contests overall. Skinner's winning streak has solidified his role as the No. 1 netminder in Edmonton, so he can be expected to start again Sunday versus the high-scoring Devils.