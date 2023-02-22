Skinner allowed two goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Skinner had watched six of the last nine games from the bench, and he went 0-1-2 in his three appearances in that span. He had a bit of a rough first period, allowing a goal on a wraparound. The Oilers ultimately bounced back while Skinner was perfect in the third period. The 24-year-old netminder improved to 14-11-4 with a 2.92 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 31 appearances. He's lost some playing time to Jack Campbell lately -- it appears the starting job in Edmonton is up for grabs and could go to whichever goalie can get on a hot run.