Skinner stopped 33 of 37 shots in Monday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 1.

The Oilers jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Kings got on the board, so Skinner's ability to protect the lead was never in question. The 25-year-old went 36-16-5 with a 2.62 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 59 contests as a full-time starter in 2023-24. Skinner will benefit from the offense in front of him, though the Oilers' defensive issues could spell trouble for the netminder down the line. Game 2 is Wednesday in Edmonton.