Skinner stopped 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over Winnipeg.

After Winnipeg scored just once in the first two periods, Skinner allowed a pair of goals within a minute in the third. However, Zach Hyman tallied the game-winner 1:22 into overtime, giving Skinner the win. The 25-year-old netminder has struggled a bit recently, posting an .857 over his last three starts, though he's gone 2-1-0 in that span behind Edmonton's high-powered offense. Skinner's now 32-14-4 on the year with a .905 save percentage and 2.66 GAA. He'll likely be back in net Thursday when the Oilers host Los Angeles.