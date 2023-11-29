Skinner allowed four goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Skinner got the win in the end, but it came after giving up two goals over 4:22 in the third period to let the Golden Knights back in the battle. The 25-year-old has won six of his last eight outings, but he's given up three or more goals in four of those games. Skinner is up to 7-7-1 with a 3.31 GAA and an .876 save percentage through 16 appearances. The Oilers' next game is a one-off stop in Winnipeg on Thursday before they have five full days off between contests.