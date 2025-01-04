Skinner stopped 27 of 29 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Skinner squandered a two-goal lead, but he was able to hold on late after Leon Draisaitl restored a lead with 1:35 left in the third period. The 26-year-old Skinner has won four of his last five starts, giving up a total of 10 goals in that span. He's now 15-8-3 with a 2.78 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 26 appearances this season. Calvin Pickard will likely be in net Saturday in Seattle as the Oilers begin a four-game road trip.