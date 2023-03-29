Skinner stopped 18 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Skinner still turned in an ugly performance, but the Oilers' offense helped him earn his fifth win in his last six outings. In that span, he's given up at least three goals in all but one contest. The 24-year-old improved to 24-14-5 with a 2.95 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 45 appearances this season. Despite the shaky play, he'll likely continue to get starts over Jack Campbell. The Oilers return home to face the Kings on Thursday.