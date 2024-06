Skinner will be between the pipes for Game 7 on the road against the Panthers on Monday.

Skinner and the Oilers will be looking for a fourth consecutive win and the Stanley Cup title in Monday's matchup. Over the last three outings, the 25-year-old netminder is sporting a 1.67 GAA and .942 save percentage. The Edmonton-born netminder will go up against Sergei Bobrovsky in the other crease heading into the final game of the 2023-24 campaign.