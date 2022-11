Skinner will face the Panthers at home Monday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Skinner has watched the last two games from the bench after coughing up five goals on 28 shots in a loss to the Devils. The 24-year-old is 4-5-0 with a 2.78 GAA and .921 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. He's 1-3-0 at home despite a strong .926 save percentage.