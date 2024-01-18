Skinner will patrol the home crease versus Seattle on Thursday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Skinner will be going after his ninth straight win, as he has turned his season around after a horrible start, Skinner was 1-5-1 with a 3.87 GAA and an .854 save percentage in his first eight appearances through Nov. 9, but he has gone 18-4-0 with a 2.16 GAA and a .920 save percentage since Nov. 11. Skinner will take on the Kraken, who have lost their last two games, after winning the previous eight in a row.