Skinner will tend the home twine versus Toronto on Tuesday.

Skinner is riding a seven-game winning streak during which he is sporting a 1.41 GAA and .951 save percentage. The netminder's win streak will certainly be put to the test as Auston Matthews and the Leafs come to town, a club the 25-year-old Skinner has faced just twice in his career but is 1-1- against despite a 4.04 GAA.