Skinner will be in goal against Los Angeles in Wednesday's Game 2 matchup at home, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Skinner will be looking to bounce back from his Game 1 performance in which he allowed four goals on 35 shots (.886 save percentage) in a losing effort versus the Kings. Considering Skinner has played in 21 of the club's last 26 contests, he will likely be given some time to get back on track before the team would look to Jack Campbell to step in as his replacement.