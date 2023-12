Skinner will guard the road net Tuesday against the Islanders.

Skinner gave up five goals on 22 shots in a 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday during his last outing. In 21 games this season, he has posted an 11-8-1 record with a 3.04 GAA and an .885 save percentage. The Islanders sit 17th in the league this campaign with 3.10 goals per contest.