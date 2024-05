Skinner will patrol the home crease Monday in Game 3 against Dallas, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Stars in Game 2. The defeat snapped his three-game winning streak. Skinner has posted an 8-4 record with a 2.65 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 12 starts this postseason.