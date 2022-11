Skinner will start Monday's road game against New Jersey, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Skinner is coming off a 31-save performance in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Vegas. This will be a fourth straight start for him after Jack Campbell was shelled for seven goals on 32 shots by Carolina on Nov. 10. Skinner has a 4-4-0 record this season with a 2.52 GAA and a .930 save percentage in nine appearances. New Jersey has been red hot, winning 12 games in a row going into Monday's matchup.