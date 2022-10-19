Skinner allowed three goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Oilers did well to control possession, but they were too loose defensively. John-Jason Peterka scored on a breakaway in the second period, with that goal standing as the decisive tally. Skinner now has a good relief outing and a poor start on his ledger to begin the year. The 23-year-old netminder likely squandered this first chance to eat into Jack Campbell's playing time, but with the Oilers struggling to begin the year, chances could arise again. Their next game is a tough matchup Thursday versus the Hurricanes.