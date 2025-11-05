Skinner stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Stars.

Skinner hasn't lost in regulation over his last five games, but he is just 2-0-3 in that span. He wasn't able to hold the Oilers' early two-goal lead, and he allowed two of the three Dallas attempts during the shootout. Skinner is now 4-3-3 on the year with a 2.54 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 10 appearances. The Oilers return home for their next game, which is a tough matchup against the Avalanche on Saturday.