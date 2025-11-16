Skinner turned aside 33 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Edmonton jumped out to an early 2-0, but Carolina stormed back and wound up out-shooting the visitors 36-23 on the night, as Skinner did well just to get the game to OT. The 27-year-old netminder was rewarded for his effort when Leon Draisaitl potted the winner just 19 seconds into the extra frame. Skinner has won three straight starts and has only one regulation loss in his last eight outings, going 5-1-2 over that stretch despite a 3.13 GAA and .883 save percentage.