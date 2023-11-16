Skinner made 32 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

The Oilers were down 3-1 heading into the third period, but Skinner and the defense both tightened up over the final 20-plus minutes as Evander Kane erupted for a natural hat trick. Skinner has won three straight starts while giving up only five goals on 86 shots during that stretch, and the demotion of Jack Campbell appears to have given the 25-year-old netminder a boost of confidence. Even so, Skinner's 3.23 GAA and .880 save percentage on the season still need a lot of work.