Skinner made 31 saves in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

The 25-year-old was locked in a goaltending battle with Jonathan Quick through two periods before things got wacky in the third, as the teams combined for six of the seven goals on the night in the final 17 minutes. Skinner snapped a brief two-game losing streak with the effort, but they were his only losses over the last month -- over his last 10 starts he's gone 8-2-0 with a sharp 2.31 GAA and .912 save percentage.