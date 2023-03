Skinner turned aside 37 of 39 shots in a 3-2 win over Buffalo on Monday.

Skinner improved to 18-13-4 with a 2.86 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 38 contests this season. He's won his last three outings while saving 88 of 95 shots over that span. Skinner continues to impress compared to Jack Campbell, who has surrendered at least three goals in each of his last six contests.