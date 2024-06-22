Skinner stopped 20 of 21 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Skinner rattled off his third straight win to dig the Oilers out of a 3-0 series deficit. This victory sends the series to Florida one more time for Game 7 on Monday. Skinner has yet to win four games in a row this postseason -- the last time he did so was Feb. 26-March 5 during the regular season. The 25-year-old goalie's performance while helping to pull the Oilers back from the brink makes it a virtual guarantee he'll get the nod for Monday's winner-take-all contest.