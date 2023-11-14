Skinner stopped 32 of 33 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

After allowing a Mathew Barzal goal 40 seconds into the first period, Skinner rebounded to shut out the Islanders for the final 59:20 minutes of the contest. The 25-year-old netminder has now won his last two starts, allowing just two goals on 51 shots in that span, after going 0-3-0 while surrendering 13 goals in his previous three outings. Skinner's record improved to 3-5-1 with an .876 save percentage to start the season. The Oilers will be back in action Wednesday at home vs. the Kraken.