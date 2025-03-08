Skinner will draw the home start versus the Stars on Saturday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner made 25 saves on 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over Montreal, his first victory since Feb. 4. Through 42 appearances this season, the 26-year-old netminder is sporting a 21-15-4 record, .898 save percentage and 2.84 GAA. He'll have a tough test Saturday against a Dallas club that sits fourth in the NHL with 3.40 goals per game and acquired Mikko Rantanen in a blockbuster trade from the Hurricanes on Friday.