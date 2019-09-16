Oilers' Stuart Skinner: In goal Monday
Skinner will start Monday's preseason opener versus the Jets.
The Edmonton native Skinner draws the start and is expected to split the minutes with Dylan Wells in the contest. Skinner is likely to play the 2019-20 season with AHL Bakersfield after appearing in 10 games between the regular season and playoffs in the bus league to end the last campaign.
