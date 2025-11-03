Skinner will guard the road goal against Dallas on Tuesday, according to Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site.

Skinner will get the second half of Edmonton's back-to-back after Calvin Pickard plays in Monday's road matchup versus the Blues. The 27-year-old Skinner is coming off a 27-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Chicago. He has a 4-3-2 record this season while stopping 208 of the 231 shots he has faced. Dallas sits 25th in the league with 2.67 goals per game this campaign.