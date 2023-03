Skinner will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Skinner is coming off of an overtime loss to the Golden Knights in his last start. He stopped 30 of 34 shots in that contest, and he'll hope for better luck in a road outing. Skinner is 12-6-1 with a 3.01 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 20 road games this season.