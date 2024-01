Skinner will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Skinner has been unstoppable over the past month, racking up 10 straight wins while posting an impressive 1.49 GAA and .947 save percentage. He'll try to pick up his 22nd victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a Columbus club that's 5-9-5 on the road this year.