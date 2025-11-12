Skinner will get the starting nod on the road against the Flyers on Wednesday, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Skinner will make his fourth straight appearance in the crease, having gone 1-1-1 despite a 4.31 GAA in his last three outings. Fortunately for the 27-year-old backstop, he doesn't need to be perfect to pick up wins when backed by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Still, Skinner could be in danger of losing opportunities to Calvin Pickard if he doesn't improve his save percentage.