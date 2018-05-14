Skinner secured a three-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton on Monday.

Skinner led the Swift Current Broncos to the WHL Championship, as he posted a 16-8 record along with a .932 save percentage in the playoffs. During the regular season, the netminder went 30-21-1 split between Swift Current and Lethbridge. Whether the 19-year-old spends another season in juniors will likely depend on whether Laurent Brossoit re-signs with the team in the offseason.