Skinner stopped 32 of 33 shots in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Panthers in Game 4.

Skinner stepped up with a strong start, and the Oilers' offense rewarded him with stellar goal support with their season on the line. Despite this strong game, Skinner has given up 10 goals over four contests in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Oilers are down 3-1 in the series and face a steep challenge, but it looks like the 25-year-old will be between the pipes the rest of the way.