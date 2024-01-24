Skinner stopped 27 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Skinner's winning streak has officially crossed the one-month mark -- he's rattled off 11 straight victories, and he hasn't given up more than two goals in any of his last 10 outings. Only a Dmitri Voronkov tally got past Skinner as the Oilers' winning streak reached 14 games Tuesday. Skinner is up to 22-9-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 33 games this season. The Oilers' next game is at home Thursday versus the Blackhawks.