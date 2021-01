The Oilers recalled Skinner from the taxi squad on an emergency basis Thursday.

Skinner will save the team about $79,000 in annual cap hit on the 23-man roster, as this news suggests he may back up Mikko Koskinen for Thursday's game against Vancouver. The 22-year-old will likely shuffle between the minors and the taxi squad this season, as he has accumulated an .890 save percentage in the minors in his career.