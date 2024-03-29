Skinner stopped 31 of the Kings' 32 shots to lead Edmonton to a 4-1 victory Thursday.

Skinner entered Thursday's contest coming off three straight shaky starts, during which he allowed 11 goals with an .857 save percentage. He's been streaky all season, with stretches of impressive play followed by strings of sub-par play. Prior to that three-game slump he had seven straight games with a save percentage of .920 or higher. Before that run? Six straight at .895 or worse. Fortunately for fantasy managers, even when he's not at the top of his game, Edmonton has been good enough to collect wins, maintaining Skinner's fantasy utility.